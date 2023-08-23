Home

Education

AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2023 Round 1 Results Out; Here's How To Check At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2023 Round 1 Results Out; Here’s How To Check At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2023: After the seat allotment results are announced, qualified candidates need to confirm their admission by reporting at their respective colleges from August 23 to August 31.

The classes for the new session will commence on August 31.

AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2023: The results of Round 1 AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling Seat Allotment have been announced by the Department of Technical Education and the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) today, August 23. Registered candidates, who have applied for Engineering, Agricultural, and Pharmacy courses at state institutes through EAMCET, will now be able to access the seat allotment results on the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. After the seat allotment results are announced, qualified candidates need to confirm their admission by reporting at their respective colleges from August 23 to August 31. The classes for the new session will commence on August 31.

According to the revised notification, AP EAMCET-qualified candidates of MPC Stream will be participating in the counselling round for government and private universities, and engineering colleges seats in Andhra Pradesh under the Convener quota for the academic year 2023-24.

Candidates should be aware that the entrance exam for the engineering stream candidates was held from May 15 to May 19. For the agriculture and pharmacy candidates, the exams took place on May 22 and May 23, this year. On June 14, the AP EAMCET 2023 results were announced. In addition to that, among the 3,38,739 candidates who registered for AP EAMCET 2023, a total of 76.32 per cent of the students cleared the exam in the engineering stream. On the other hand, the agriculture and pharmacy stream candidates cleared the exam with 89.65 per cent.

As the candidates await the results, given here are the steps to check the same post-announcement.

AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2023: How to Check Results

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in or eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Search for the link to the AP EAMCET seat allotment 2023 result on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Fill in the registration number and other required details and submit.

Step 4: Once done, the AP EAMCET seat allotment list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the allotment list for future reference.

Direct link to check AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2023

For further related details and queries, candidates are advised to go to the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in or eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

