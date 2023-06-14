Home

AP EAMCET Toppers List 2023: NEET UG Topper Bora Varun Chakravarthi Bags 2nd Rank In Agriculture

AP EAMCET Toppers List 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Anantapurtoday declared the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2023. Students can now check the results on the official website— cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Along with the results, the University has also release the TS EAMCET toppers 2023 list, subject-wise marks, overall marks, and other important details.

NEET UG topper 2023 Bora Varun Chakravarthi bagged rank 2 in agriculture. Burugupalli Satya Raja Jaswanth topped with 152 marks out of 160 marks. Bora Varun scored 151 marks. Challa Umesh Varun secured rank 1 in AP EAMCET 2023 results by securing 158 marks out of 160. He is also AIR 3 in TS EAMCET.

AP EAMCET Toppers List 2023: Agriculture toppers

Burugupalli Satya Raja Jaswanth – 152 marks Bora Varun Chakravarthy – 151 marks Konni Raja Kumar – 151 marks Balisetti Sai Abhinav – 150 marks Durgapudi Karthikeya Reddy – 150 marks Rajeshwari Konchuru – 149 marks Tadi Sai Venkata Yaswanth Naidu – 148 marks Chupudi Keerthi – 148 marks Poppuru Ashish – 147 marks Deragulla Abhijit Sai – 147 marks

The entrance test for Engineering stream candidates was held from May 15 to 19 and for Agriculture and Pharmacy candidates, the exam took place on May 22 and 23.

Steps to check AP EAMCET Result 2023

Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On homepage, go to EAPCET 2023.

Open the scorecard download page.

Login by providing the required information.

Check and download your result

In the AP EAMCET 2023 Results declared today, 3.99% more girl candidates than boys qualified in engineering and agriculture streams.

Students who appeared in the state-level entrance exam will have to take part in the EAMCET counselling process next, to get admission in participant colleges, based on their scores.

The schedule for counselling for selected candidates will be made public by JNTU Anantapur following the announcement of the AP EAPCET 2023 results. To be taken into consideration for admission based on the results of the AP EAPCET 2023, candidates must participate in the counselling process.

