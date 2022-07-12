AP EAPCET – 2022 Answer Key Update: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA), Anantapur has released the answer key for the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test(AP EAPCET – 2022) today, July 12, 2022. Now, registered candidates can download the AP EAPCET-2022 Answer Key through the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Ends Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Details Inside

As per the earlier notification, the AP EAMCET Preliminary Answer key along with the candidate’s response sheet for Engineering Stream has been released today at 5:00 PM. Meanwhile, the answer key link for the Agriculture Stream will be active tomorrow(July 13) at 09:00 AM. Also Read - CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Window Opens Today; Check How To Make Changes HERE

“Candidates who wish to raise objections on keys have to send their objections through online only using the link provided. Engineering Stream objections will be received up to 05:00 PM on 14-07-2022 and Agriculture Stream objections up to 09:00 AM on 15-07-2022.” reads the official notice. Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Admit Card LIVE UPDATES: NTA to Release Hall Ticket At cuet.samarth.ac.in

How To Download AP EAMCET Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Go to the AP EAPCET – 2022 section available on the homepage.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads the “Master Question Papers and Preliminary Keys (E)’ link.”

The AP EAMCET Answer Key 2022 PDF will be displayed on the screen .

will be displayed on the screen Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

How to Raise Objection?

Candidates can raise objections if any, against the AP EAMCET answer key till July 14, 2022. For more details, candidates can check the official website.