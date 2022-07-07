AP EAMCET 2022 Answer Key Date And Time Latest Update: Attention students! Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET 2022 Answer Key release date and time have been announced online Thursday. All candidates who have appeared for the EAMCET exam, will be able to check and download the AP EAPCET answer keys on July 12 and 13, 2022. For details, the student can check it on the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.Also Read - AP EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket Released; Direct Link, Steps to Download Admit Card Here

The official notification stated that the preliminary keys for Engineering Stream will be uploaded on July 12, and for the Agriculture stream it will be uploaded on July 13. Apart from the answer keys, JNTU will also release candidate’s response sheets.

After it is released, candidates can then check the answer keys along with the response sheets on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

Moreover, the candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the answer keys. As per the updates, the Engineering stream objections will be received by July 14, 2022 and the agricultural stream objections will be received till July 15, 2022.

Steps To Check Answer Keys