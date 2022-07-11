AP EAPCET – 2022 Answer Key Date Time: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA), Anantapur is all set to release the answer key for the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test(AP EAPCET – 2022) tomorrow, July 12, 2022. Candidates can download the AP EAPCET-2022 Answer Key through the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.Also Read - CUET UG 2022: Check Admit Card Release Date, Marking Scheme, Other Details Here

"Preliminary keys along with candidates response sheets for Engineering Stream will be uploaded on 12-07-2022 05:00 PM and for Agriculture Stream on 13-07-2022 09:00 AM. Candidates who wish to raise objections on keys have to send their objections through online only using the link provided. Engineering Stream objections will be received up to 05:00 PM on 14-07-2022 and Agriculture Stream objections up to 09:00 AM on 15-07-2022," reads the official statement.

How To Download AP EAMCET Answer Key 2022?

Go to the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads the “Download AP EAPCET – 2022 Answer Key.”

The AP EAMCET Answer Key 2022 PDF will be displayed on the screen .

will be displayed on the screen Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

How to Raise Objection?

Candidates can raise objections if any, against the answer key till July 14, 2022. For more details, candidates can check the official website.