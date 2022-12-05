Andhra Pradesh AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result Today; Here’s How to Check

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in: Candidates can check and download the AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result by visiting the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/.

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is all set to declare the seat allotment result for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET 2022) web counselling today, December 6, 2022. Candidates can check and download the AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result by visiting the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/. The Self Reporting & Reporting at college will begin from December 07.

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Check Important Dates Here

Payment of Processing Fee online: 02.12.2022 to 03.12.2022 Change of Options: 04.12.2022

Allotment of Seats: 06.12.2022

Self Reporting & Reporting at college: 07.12.2022 to 09.12.2022

How to Check Result?

Visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result.”

Enter the login credentials and click on the login option.

Your AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are also advised to keep visiting the AP EAPCET website https://eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/ for the latest updates regarding AP EAPCET-2022.