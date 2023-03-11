AP EAPCET 2023 Registration Begins at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Check Stream Wise Exam Date

Top Recommended Stories

AP EAPCET 2023 Registration, Application Form: This year, the AP EAPCET-2023 examination will be conducted through computer-based test by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur.

Updated: March 11, 2023 12:30 PM IST

The last date to apply without a late fee is April 15, 2023.

AP EAPCET 2023 Registration at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is all set to begin the registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2023 examination from today, March 11, 2023. Candidates can fill up the Andhra Pradesh AP EAPCET 2023 application form by visiting the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. This year, the AP EAPCET-2023 examination will be conducted through the computer-based test by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur for entry into the first year of the following professional courses offered for the academic year 2023-2024 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

  • Engineering, Bio-Technology, B.Tech. (Dairy Technology), B.Tech (Agr.Engg), B.Tech (Food Science and Technology)
  • B.Sc. (Ag) / B.Sc. (Hort) / B.V.Sc. & A.H / B.F.Sc.
  • B. Pharmacy, Pharm D.

AP EAPCET-2023 Streams Wise Exam Date

AP EAPCET 2023 for the Engineering (E), Agriculture (A), and E&A (Both Streams) will be held between May 15 to May 23, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift is slated to begin at 9:00 AM and concluded by 12:00 PM. The afternoon shift will be held from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

AP EAPCET 2023 Registration Notice – Direct Link

Andhra Pradesh AP EAPCET 2023 Registration – An Overview

ActivityCheck Important Date & Time
1Notification of AP EAPCET – 202310.03.2023
2Commencement of submission of Online Applications11.03.2023
3Last date for submission of Online Applications without Late fee15.04.2023
4Last date for submission of Online Applications with late fee of Rs.500/-30.04.2023
5Last date for submission of Online Applications with late fee of Rs.1000/-05.05.2023
6Correction of Online Data already submitted by the candidates04.05.2023 to 06.05.2023
7Last date for submission of Online Applications with late fee of Rs.5000/-12.05.2023
8Last date for submission of Online Applications with late fee of Rs.10000/-14.05.2023
9Downloading of Hall-tickets from the website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/eapcetFrom 09.05.2023
10Dates of AP EAPCET 2023 Examination (Engineering)15.05.2023 to 18.05.2023
11Dates of AP EAPCET 2023 Examination (Agriculture & Pharmacy)22.05.2023 to 23.05.2023
12Uploading of Preliminary keys (Both Streams)24.05.2023 9.00 am
13Date and Time of Engineering Objections (Both Streams)24.05.2023 9.00 am to 26.05.2023 9.00 am

AP EAPCET-2023 Exam Hall Ticket

The last date to apply without a late fee is April 15, 2023. The hall ticket will be available for download from May 9. Candidates who wish to apply for AP EAPCET- 2023 must submit their application through online mode only. Detailed information regarding eligibility, age, syllabi, related instructions, and procedure for online application are available on the website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

