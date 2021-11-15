AP ECET Counselling 2021: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test(AP ECET 2021) has commenced its registration process from today, as of Nov 15, 2021. Note, the late date to complete the scheduled registration process in order to participate in the first list of the AP ECET counselling is Nov 18, 2021.Also Read - NIELIT Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 33 Scientist Posts; Check Eligibility Criteria and Other Details

Eligible and interested candidates can check the official website of AP ECET 2021 which is sche.aptonline.in.

The exam is conducted to intake students for lateral entry admission in engineering and pharma-based courses provided by the college. The exam is held on a yearly basis. Note, according to the official schedule of the AP ECET Counselling 2021, the online entry, as well as the online certificate verification, will be conducted from Nov 15, 2021, to Nov 24, 2021.

AP ECET Counselling 2021: Necessary Steps to Register Here

Visi the official website of AP ECET 2021 which is sche.aptonline.in.

Click on the ‘Registration Form’ Link present on the homepage.

A new window will pop up. Now, enter the required credentials such as the ECET Hall ticket number, and the date of birth.

Now fill in the details asked in the registration form.

You will be required to pay some amount for registration.

After completing the form, candidates must keep a soft as well as a hard copy of the form.

Save, download and take a printout of the form for future reference.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided the direct link to the official website below.

Here is the Direct Link: Click Here

Note, the classes for the qualifying students will begin on Nov 28, 2021. Candidates belonging to the general category must pay a sum of Rs 1200 for web counselling whereas candidates belonging to the reserved categories such as SC, ST must pay Rs 600 only. For more updates, candidates must visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test.