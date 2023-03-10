Home

AP ECET 2023: Exam on May 5, Registration Begins on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Here’s How to Apply

AP ECET 2023 Registration Latest Update: The AP ECET 2023 will be conducted on May 5 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

AP ECET 2023 Registration Latest Update: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Friday started the registration for the Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2023. The candidates can register for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test by visiting the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The last date to register for the exam is April 10 and the deadline for submission of online applications with a late fee of Rs 500 is April 15, 2023.

After the registration process ends, candidates will be able to make corrections to their AP ECET 2023 application form from April 20 to 22. The candidates should note that they will be able to download hall tickets from the main website on April 28.

AP ECET 2023: Application Fee

For AP ECET 2023, the online application fee is Rs 600 for OC students, Rs 550 for BC students and Rs 500 for SC/ST students.

AP ECET 2023: Here’s How to Apply

Go to the official page at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Register yourself first by filling in personal details and contact addresses.

Then pay the application fee online.

Upload all the scanned documents such as a photograph, signature, class 10 documents, and caste certificate (as required).

Submit the AP ECET 2023 application form as instructed.

Save, download, and print the confirmation page.

