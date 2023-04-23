Home

Education

Andhra Pradesh AP ECET 2023 Exam Postponed; Check Revised Schedule, Qualifying Marks

Andhra Pradesh AP ECET 2023 Exam Postponed; Check Revised Schedule, Qualifying Marks

Andhra Pradesh AP ECET 2023 Revised Exam Schedule: As per the revised schedule, the Andhra Pradesh AP ECET exam will be conducted on June 20.

Andhra Pradesh AP ECET 2023 Revised Exam Schedule: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has postponed the examination for the Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET). As per the revised schedule, the Andhra Pradesh AP ECET exam will be conducted on June 20. Previously, the exam was scheduled to be held on May 5. “The AP ECET-2023 Examination is postponed from 05.05.2023(Friday) to 20.06.2023(Tuesday),” reads the statement on the website.

APSCHE will release the AP ECET Admit Card 2023 on June 12. Candidates can download the hall ticket by visiting the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Once the examination concludes, APSCHE will release the preliminary answer key. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, against the AP ECET Provisional Answer key.

You may like to read

AP ECET Exam Schedule – Overview

SI.No Particulars Date and Day 1. Date of Notification in the News Papers 08.03.2023 (Wednesday) 2. Commencement of submission of online Applications 10.03.2023 (Friday) 3. Last date for submission of online Applications without late fee 10.04.2023 (Monday) 4. Last date for submission of online Applications with late fee (Rs.500/-) 15.04.2023 (Saturday) 5. Last date for submission of online Applications with late fee (Rs.2000/-) 19.04.2023 (Wednesday) 6. Correction of online application data already submitted by the candidate 20-04-2023 (Thursday) to 22-04-2023 (Saturday) 7. Last date for submission of online Applications with late fee (Rs.5000/-) 24.04.2023 (Monday) 8. Downloading Hall Tickets from website 12.06.2023 (Monday) 9. Examination Date 20.06.2023(Tuesday) 10. Release of Preliminary Key 23.06.2023(Friday) 11. Last date for receiving Objections on Preliminary Key 25.06.2023(Sunday)

QUALIFYING MARKS IN APECET -2023

The qualifying percentage marks for obtaining a rank in APECET -2023 is 25% of the aggregate marks in the four

subjects (three subjects for B.Sc. Mathematics) i.e., 50 marks out of a total of 200. However, in the case of SC/ST

candidates, there shall be no minimum qualifying marks for ranking the candidates. The rank obtained with the benefit of relaxation of the minimum qualifying marks at the APECET [FDH & B.Sc.(with Mathematics as one of the optional subjects)]-2023 by any candidate claiming to belong to SC/ST category will be cancelled in case the claim is found to be invalid at the time of admission. To know more, go through the information bulletin.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.