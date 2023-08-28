AP ECET Counselling 2023: Apply At ecet-sche.aptonline.in

Home

AP ECET Counselling 2023: Last Date To Exercise Web-Options Is August 31; Apply At ecet-sche.aptonline.in

APSCHE is expected to announce the seat allotment result on August 31, 2023. Candidates shall report to their assigned colleges between September 1 to 4, 2023.

The counseling fee for AP ECET 2023 varies for different categories.

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) Counselling 2023 will be conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Aspirants who have registered for the competitive examination will be able to exercise the AP ECET web option only till today, August 28. The web options can be exercised through the official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in. The final result for the AP ECET 2023 is slated to be announced on August 31. The seats will be allotted taking multiple factors into account such as marks of the entrance test, candidate’s preference, and seat availability.

The result of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test holds a lot of value as the marks of the competitive exam are accepted by some of the top engineering colleges, not just in the state, but across the country.

What Is AP ECET 2023 Spot Round Counseling?

Now, let us talk about the AP ECET 2023’s spot round counselling. The counseling is conducted based on the number of seats that are vacant. Candidates are allotted seats on the basis of spot rounds of when vacant seats are available in colleges.

Here is the formula to determine the number of vacant seats:

Total vacancies for Institutional spot admissions = Vacant seats at the end of the final phase of counseling + Number not reported from the list of allotted candidates + Number reported but withdrew after the final phase of counseling.

The candidates who are allotted a seat under the final round of AP ECET counselling 2023 must report at the assigned institute between September 1 and September 4 to confirm their admission.

Steps To Exercise The Web Options

The candidates who wish to exercise the web option can follow the instructions provided below to fill in their college preferences:

Step 1: First of all, go to the official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: Once you reach the homepage, click on the web options link

Step 3: Fill out the hall ticket no., Date Of Birth, along with the captcha code

Step 4: Fill in your college preferences and save your choices

Step 5: Lastly, do not forget to download the confirmation page

Aspirants who wish to change their web options will be allowed to do so till tomorrow, August 29.

What Is The Counseling Fee For AP ECET 2023?

The counseling fee for AP ECET 2023 varies for different categories. While the general students will have to pay Rs 1,200, candidates belonging to the SC and ST category will be shelling out Rs 600.

