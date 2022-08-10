AP ECET Result 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education(APSCHE) has declared the result for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET 2022 today, August 10, 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the AP ECET Result 2022 and AP ECET Scorecard by visiting the official website —cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. To access the APECET Result 2022, a candidate must enter his/ her Stream, registration number ECET hall ticket number, and date of birth.Also Read - Viral Video: Sisters-in-Law Groove to 'Mai Nayi Naveli' With Their Devar, Burn The Dance Floor | Watch
For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the link and steps to download the AP ECET Result 2022.
How to Download AP ECET Result 2022?
- Visit the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
- Now click on the AP ECET – 2022 Engineering Common Entrance Test section.
- On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “AP ECET Result 2022.”
- Enter the login details such as Stream, registration number ECET hall ticket number, and date of birth.
- Your AP ECET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the AP ECET scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.
This year, the AP ECET 2022 examination was held on July 22. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the AP ECET answer key till July 26, 2022.