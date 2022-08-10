AP ECET Result 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education(APSCHE) has declared the result for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET 2022 today, August 10, 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the AP ECET Result 2022 and AP ECET Scorecard by visiting the official website —cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. To access the APECET Result 2022, a candidate must enter his/ her Stream, registration number ECET hall ticket number, and date of birth.Also Read - Viral Video: Sisters-in-Law Groove to 'Mai Nayi Naveli' With Their Devar, Burn The Dance Floor | Watch

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the link and steps to download the AP ECET Result 2022.