AP EdCET 2023 Application Form Released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Exam on May 20

AP EdCET 2023 Application Form: The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has released the application form for the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET 2023). All those candidates who want admission into regular B.Ed. and B.Ed.Spl.(H.I,V.I and I.D) courses (2 years for the academic year 2023-2024) are required to register themselves by visiting the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The last date to submit the AP EdCET 2023 application form is April 24, 2023.

“Eligible candidates can submit their applications through online only, by paying the registration and processing fee (for OC-Rs.650/-; BC-Rs.500/-; SC/ST-Rs.450/-) through online payment gateway,” Andhra University in an official notification said. The entrance examination will be conducted on May 20, 2023. One can check the important dates, eligibility, and other details here.

AP EdCET 2023 Registration: Check Important Dates Here

Date of issue of APEdCET-2023 Notification 22-03-2023 (Wednesday) Date of Commencement of submission of online application forms 24-03-2023 (Friday) Last date for submission of Applications with out late fee 23-04-2023 (Sunday) Last date for submission of Application with a late fee of Rs. 1000/- 02-05-2023 (Tuesday) Correction of online data already submitted by candidates 03.05.2023 (Wednesday)

to 06.05.2023 (Saturday) Last date for submission of Application with a late fee of Rs. 2000/- 10-05-2023 (Wednesday) Correction of online application data already submitted by the candidate with late fee of Rs.2000/- 11-05-2023 (Thursday) Download of Hall Tickets (onwards) 12-05-2023 (Friday) Date & Time of APEdCET-2023 20-05-2023 (Saturday) 9-00 am to 11-00 AM Uploading Preliminary Key 24-05-2023 (Wednesday)

10-00 AM Last date and Time of objections in Preliminary Key 26-05-2023(Friday)

5-00 PM

AP EdCET 2023 Application Form: How to Register Online?

Go to the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in . Now, click on the AP EdCET – 2023 section.

. Now, click on the AP EdCET – 2023 section. Look for the registration link and register yourself on the portal.

Fill up the application form and upload the necessary documents, if required.

Pay the fee according to your category and submit the form.

Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Eligibility to appear for APEdCET-2023

Candidates satisfying the following requirements shall be eligible to appear for APEdCET-2023.

The Candidates should be Indian Nationals.

The Candidates should satisfy Local/Non-Local status requirements as laid down in the Andhra Pradesh Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admission) Order 1974 as subsequently amended.

Educational Qualifications:

Candidates should have passed/appearing for final year examinations of B.A./B.Sc./B.Sc. (Home Science)/B.Com./ B.C.A./B.B.M./BE/B.Tech at the time of submitting the Application for APEdCET-2023. Candidates are required to produce marks memo and pass certificate at the time of admission. For more details, refer to the official website.

