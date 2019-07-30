AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam has released a notification announcing vacancies in more than 1.2 lakh posts. Interested candidates can apply for the openings through the prescribed format mentioned on the official website at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

A total of 1,26,728 posts are available for application. The last date to apply for the AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019 is August 10. The age limit for applicants is limited from 18 to 42 years. The examination will be conducted on September 1, 2019.

Here is the full list of openings for AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019:

In rural areas,

Panchayat Secretary: 7040

Village Revenue Officer (VRO) (Grade-II): 2,880

ANMs (Grade-III): 13,540

Animal Husbandry Assistant: 9,886

Village Fisheries Assistant: 794

Village Horticulture Assistant: 4,000

Village Agriculture Assistant (Grade-II): 6,714

Village Sericulture Assistant: 400

Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant: 14,944

Engineering Assistant (Grade-II): 11,158

Panchayat Secretary (Grade-VI) Digital Assistant: 11,158

Village Surveyor (Grade-III): 11,158

Welfare and Education Assistant: 11,158

In urban areas,

Ward Administrative Secretary: 3,307

Ward Amenities Secretary (Grade-II): 3,601

Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II): 3,648

Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary: 3,786

Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary (Grade-II): 3,770

Ward Welfare & Development Secretary (Grade-II): 3,786

Candidates interested for the post of Panchayat Secretary must have a degree certificate from any university in India either recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) or established by or incorporated under a Central Act, State Act or a Provincial Act.

For the post of Engineering Assistant, candidates must possess either a Bachelor Degree in civil or mechanical engineering by a university recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) or established by or incorporated under a Central Act, State Act or a Provincial Act. Applicants may also possess a diploma qualification in civil or mechanical engineering awarded by the State Board of Technical Education and Training AP or its equivalent.