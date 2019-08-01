AP Grama Volunteer Merit List 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Government will soon declare the Grama Volunteer Result or the Merit List on Thursday, i.e, August 1, 2019. Candidates can check their scores on the official website, i.e., gramavolunteer1.ap.gov.in.

Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for document verification.

Follow The Steps Below to Check AP Grama Volunteer Results 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the State Government of Andhra Pradesh official website – ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the AP Grama Volunteer portal – gramavolunteer.ap.gov.in.

Step 3: Now click on the AP Grama/ Ward Volunteer Merit List 2019 link

Step 4: A new page will open on your screen, enter your details as required

Step 5: Click on the Submit button, a list will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check your name and status.

Step 7: Download it and also take out the printed copy for further usage