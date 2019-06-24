New Delhi: Recruitment of Grama/ Ward Volunteer post has begun as a notification for the same was released by the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department, Andhra Pradesh on their official website. Interested candidates can apply online starting June 24, 2019, on the official website of Grama Volunteer, i.e., gramavolunteer.ap.gov.in.

The candidate applying for AP Grama volunteer must belong to the village/ Gram Panchayat for which he/she is applying. The last date for submission of the online application for AP Grama volunteer post is July 5, 2019.

The applicant should have the minimum qualification of Intermediate or its equivalent exam in plain areas and Class 10 or its equivalent pass in Agency/Tribal Areas. The applicant must be at least 18 years old and at most 35 years old as on June 30, 2019.

All eligible applicants will be invited for an interview by the Selection Committee consisting of MPDO/Tahsildar/EO (PR&RD) from July 7 to July 25. Selected candidates will be issued a letter of engaging the services by the Chairman of the Selection Committee, the MPDO.

The induction and training programme will begin on August 5, 2019.