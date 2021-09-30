New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test(AP ICET) result is likely to be announced on September 30(today) by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. Eligible candidates can check their results by visiting the official website sche.ap.gov.in.Also Read - CBSE Result 2021 For Private Candidates, Special Exams EXPECTED Soon at cbseresults.nic.in | Live Updates

This year, the exam was scheduled for September 17 and 18. The exam is conducted for students who wish to pursue Masters in Computer Application (MCA) and Masters in Business Application(MBA).

All candidates scoring around 25 per cent marks in the AP ICET exam will be eligible to be ranked. The AP-ICET 2021 question paper is 200 marks where every candidate is given a duration of 150 minutes. The exam is being conducted through an online mode. There is no qualifying percentage for candidates who fall under the reserved category.

AP ICET 2021: Steps to Check Result

Here are the steps listed below for you to check the AP ICET 2021 result.

Visit the official website of the AP ICET 2021, sche.ap.gov.in.

Click on the link which reads, AP ICET 2021 results. The link will only display when the results are declared.

Enter your necessary credentials such as Hall ticket number, and registration number.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download, save and take a print of the result for future reference.

Students who qualify the entrance exam will be qualified for the counselling rounds. However, the counselling dates have not been announced yet. The schedule is likely to be out soon. In the procedure, the students based on their choice will be allotted college. Later, the students need to pay counselling fees.

AP ICET 2021: Exam pattern

Each question is a multiple-type question where a candidate is provided with four options for a question. Through this exam, a candidate’s analytical, communicative, and mathematical ability is tested. Analytical ability consists of 75 marks, while communicative, and mathematical consist of 70 and 55 marks respectively. There is no procedure for negative marking.