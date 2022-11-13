AP ICET 2022 Counselling Final Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow at icet-sche.aptonline.in; Reporting Begins Nov 15
AP ICET 2022 Counselling Final Seat Allotment Result: Candidates can check and download the AP ICET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result by visiting the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in.
AP ICET 2022 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the final phase seat allotment result for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2022) counselling tomorrow, November 14, 2022. Candidates can check and download the AP ICET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result by visiting the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in. A registered candidate needs to enter his/her application number, AP ICET hall ticket number, and date of birth to access the result.
AP ICET 2022 Counselling Important Dates
- Final Phase Registration From 31-10-2022 To 07-11-2022
- Final Phase Verification of Uploaded certificates From 02-11-2022 To 10-11-2022
- Final Phase Web options Selection : 11-11-2022
- Final Phase Change of Web options : 12-11-2022
- Final Phase Allotment of Seats : 14-11-2022
- Final Phase Reporting at colleges From 15-11-2022
HOW TO DOWNLOAD AP ICET 2022 FINAL PHASE SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT
For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link that is yet to be active to check the result.
Direct Link: AP ICET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Seat Allotment Result(link to be active soon)
- Visit the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in.
- Look for the link that reads, “Download AP ICET 2022 Counselling seat allotment result.”
- Enter the required login credentials such as application number, AP ICET hall ticket number, and date of birth.
- Now click on the submit option.
- The AP ICET seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the allotment letter and take a printout of it for future reference.
Shortlisted candidates need to confirm their admission by accepting the seat allotment online and reporting at the allotted institution from November 15, 2022. For more details, check the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).
