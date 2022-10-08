AP ICET Counselling 2022 Latest Update: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 counselling schedule. According to the AP ICET Counselling schedule, the registration process will begin on October 9, 2022. Candidates can check and download the schedule by visiting the official website icet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates who have passed the AP ICET entrance examination are eligible for AP ICET counselling 2022. For more details, please scroll down the article.Also Read - Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 Soon For Grade 3, 4 Posts at sebaonline.org; Check Tentative Dates Here

Check Steps to Register For AP ICET 2022 Counselling

Here are the steps to register for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 counselling process.

Visit the official website of AP ICET at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Look for the AP ICET counselling registration link.

Enter the required login credentials such as AP ICET 2022 roll number, password, and security pin.

Enter the necessary information.

Upload the required documents.

Book the slot and you will be required to pay the counselling fee.

Submit the application form.

Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

AP ICET 2022 Counselling Registration Fee

Candidates belonging to the General and Other Backward Caste (OBC) categories are required to pay a counselling registration fee of Rs 1200. The Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Caste (ST) category candidates are required to pay Rs 600.