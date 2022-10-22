AP ICET 2022 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is all set to declare the seat allotment result for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2022) counselling today, October 22, 2022. Candidates can check and download the AP ICET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result by visiting the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in. A registered candidate needs to enter his/her application number, AP ICET hall ticket number, and date of birth to access the result. Candidates can check the important dates, and other details here.Also Read - CTET 2022 Registration Begins From Oct 31 at ctet.nic.in; Check Fee, Steps to Apply, New Rules Here

Registration From 09-10-2022 To 12-10-2022

Verification of Uploaded certificates From 10-10-2022 To 14-10-2022

Web options Selection From 14-10-2022 TO 18-10-2022

Change of Web options : 19-10-2022

Allotment of Seats : 22-10-2022

Reporting at colleges From 25-10-2022 TO 28-10-2022

Step By Step Guide to Check AP ICET 2022 Seat Allotment Result

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link that is yet to be active to check the result.

Direct Link: Check AP ICET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Look for the link that reads, “Download AP ICET 2022 Counselling seat allotment result.”

Enter the required login credentials such as application number, AP ICET hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Now click on the submit option.

The AP ICET seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the allotment letter and take a printout of it for future reference.

Shortlisted candidates need to confirm their admission by accepting the seat allotment online and reporting at the allotted institution from October 25 to October 28, 2022. For more details, check the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).