AP ICET 2023 Counselling: Where And How To Register

AP ICET 2023 Counselling: Register Till September 14 At icet-sche.aptonline.in

The last date to register for the AP ICET 2023 Counselling is September 14. The verification of certificates will take place between September 9 and September 16.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) recently started the first round of counseling for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET). Aspirants can register at the official website of AP ICET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Web counseling for students is scheduled to start on September 8 and conclude on September 14. Students will be able to exercise the Web Options between September 19 to 21. The seat distribution for initial counseling will begin on September 25. The selected candidates are required to report to their assigned colleges on September 26.

Application Fee For AP ICET 2023 Counselling

Candidates from the OC and BC categories will be paying Rs 1200 as the application fee. On the other hand, the SC, ST, and PH aspirants will have to shell out Rs 600.

Eligibility Criteria For AP ICET 2023 Counseling

The MBA candidate must hold a minimum three-year degree with Mathematics as one of the subjects in SSC. They should also have scored 45 per cent marks in SSC in order to be eligible for the counseling.

Meanwhile, the candidates who have passed BCA/ Bachelor Degree in Computer Science Engineering or equivalent Degree with a minimum of 50% marks can apply for the MCA counseling.

Steps To Register For AP ICET 2023 Counselling

Candidates who wish to register for the AP ICET 2023 Counseling can take the steps mentioned below:

Step 1

First, go to the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2

Next, click on the notification, ‘counseling registration link’

Step 3

After that, log in on the page using your credential

Step 4

Fill out the application form

Step 5

Don’t forget to cross-check the details before submitting the application form

Step 6

Download and take a printout of the form for future reference

Documents Required For AP ICET 2023 Counselling

Here is a list of documents required for AP ICET 2023 Counselling:

1. Applicant’s AP ICET-2023 Hall Ticket

2. Applicant’s AP ICET-2023 Rank Card

3. Applicant’s Transfer Certificate (T.C.)

4. Applicant’s Degree Provisional Certificate

5. Applicant’s Study Certificates from Class IX to Degree

6. Applicant’s Residence Certificate

7. Residence certificate of either parent in Andhra Pradesh for 10 years, excluding the period of employment outside Andhra Pradesh

8. Applicant’s Valid Income Certificate Or Ration Card

9. Competent Authority Containing The Name Of The Candidate

10. Caste Certificate Issued By Competent Authority In Respect Of SC/ST/BC

11. Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Certificate (If Applicable)

12. Local Status Certificate (If Applicable)

