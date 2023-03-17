Home

Andhra Pradesh AP ICET 2023 Registration to Begin From March 20; Check Exam Date, Other Details Here

Andhra Pradesh AP ICET 2023 Application From Date: This year, the AP ICET 2023 application form will release on March 20 on its official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP ICET 2023 Application Form: The last date to register for the competitive exam without a late fee is April 19.

AP ICET 2023 Application Form: Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur, on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will conduct the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2023) examination on May 24 and May 25, 2023. This year, the AP ICET 2023 application form will release on March 20 on its official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The last date to register for the competitive exam without a late fee is April 19.

The AP ICET 2023 examination is being conducted to recruit candidates for admission into first-year MBA/MCA Courses for the Academic Year 2023-24. “Eligible candidates may submit their applications through online mode only by paying registration and processing fee (Rs 650/- for OC & Rs. 600/- for BC and Rs.550/- for SC/ST Candidates) through online payment by using credit/debit card or Net banking.,” reads the official notification.

APSCHE AP ICET 2023 Registration Dates

Commencement of Online submission of application: 20-03-2023 Last date for submission of applications online without late fee: 19-04-2023 Date of Entrance Test: 24-05-2023 & 25-05-2023 Time of the Test: 09.00 AM to 11.30 AM & 03.00 PM to 5.30 PM

APSCHE AP ICET 2023 Application Fee

According to the APSCHE Andhra Pradesh ICET notification 2023, candidates belonging to the OC category are required to pay Rs 650 as an application fee. Meanwhile, backward caste and SC/ST applicants are required to pay Rs 600 and Rs 550 respectively.

AP ICET 2023 Notice PDF – Direct Link

How to Fill APSCHE AP ICET Application Form 2023?

Go to the official website of cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Look for the registration link.

Register yourself on the portal. An application number will be generated. Keep a note of it.

Login again to your AP ICET account using the system-generated ID and password.

using the system-generated ID and password. Fill up the application form. Pay the application fee, depending on your category.

Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

The university will conduct the APICET 2023 examination on May 24 and 25, 2023. Detailed information about APICET- 2023 is available on the website: https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The university will conduct the APICET 2023 examination on May 24 and 25, 2023. Detailed information about APICET- 2023 is available on the website: https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.