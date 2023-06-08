Home

AP ICET 2023 Result LIVE: Andhra Pradesh ICET Results Today @cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Direct Link

The candidates who took AP ICET can check results on the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. ICET 2023 exam scorecard can be downloaded using log-in credentials- application number, hall ticket number and date of birth.

AP ICET Result 2023 LIVE: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) today, June 8. The candidates who took AP ICET can check results on the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. ICET 2023 exam scorecard can be downloaded using log-in credentials- application number, hall ticket number and date of birth.

The AP ICET Exam is held annually for students who want to enter different MBA and MCA courses. This year the exam was conducted on 24 and 25 May 2023 in two shifts. The morning shift was held from 9 am to 11:30 am while the afternoon shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.

AP ICET Result 2023 LIVE Updates

