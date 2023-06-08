ZEE Sites

  • AP ICET 2023 Result LIVE: Andhra Pradesh ICET Results Today @cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Direct Link
Published: June 8, 2023 7:20 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

TS ICET Answer Key

AP ICET Result 2023 LIVE: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) today, June 8. The candidates who took AP ICET can check results on the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. ICET 2023 exam scorecard can be downloaded using log-in credentials- application number, hall ticket number and date of birth.

The AP ICET Exam is held annually for students who want to enter different MBA and MCA courses. This year the exam was conducted on 24 and 25 May 2023 in two shifts. The morning shift was held from 9 am to 11:30 am while the afternoon shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.

AP ICET Result 2023 LIVE Updates 

  • 7:58 AM IST

    Who will declare AP ICET 2023 Result?

    Sri Krishnadevaraya University Ananthapuramu will declare AP ICET 2023 results tomorrow, June 8.

  • 7:24 AM IST

    How To Download AP ICET Result 2023?
    Once released, candidates must follow the below steps to download and check the AP ICET Result 2023.
    -Go to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

    -On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the AP ICET Result 2023.

    -A login page will open.

    -Enter the login details.

    -Hit the submit option.

    -Your result will appear on the screen.

    -Check the result carefully.

    -Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

