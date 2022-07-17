AP ICET Admit Card 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will release the admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET 2022 tomorrow, July 18, 2022. Once released, candidates can download the AP ICET Admit Card 2022 from the official website —cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. This year, AP ICET – 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on July 25, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two sessions.Also Read - ESIC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Specialist Grade-II Junior Scale Posts Before July 26| Read Details Here

The first session will begin from 9:00 AM to 11;30 AM. The second session is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM and conclude at 5:30 PM. Below are the steps along with a direct link to download the AP ICET Admit card 2022.

How to Download AP ICET Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Now click on the ‘ AP ICET-2022 ‘ section.

‘ section. Look for the link that reads, “ Download AP ICET Admit Card 2022.”

Enter the required login credentials.

Your AP ICET 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download AP ICET 2022 Hall ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.

AP ICET 2022 Answer Key, Result Date

AP ICET 2022 Answer Key, Result Date

As per the official notification, the AP ICET Prelims Answer key will be released on July 27, 2022. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till July 29. The APICET 2022 Final result and rank will be declared on August 08, 2022. For more updates regarding the exam, check the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.