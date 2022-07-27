AP ICET Answer Key 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET 2022 today, July 27, 2022. Candidates can download the AP ICET Answer Key 2022 from the official website —cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. This year, AP ICET – 2022 exam was held on July 25 in two sessions. The first session was conducted from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM. The second session was held between 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM.Also Read - WBJEEB ANM GNM Final Answer Key 2022 Out on wbjeeb.nic.in; Result Expected Soon

Check Last Date to Raise Objections

According to the earlier notification, the AP ICET Prelims Answer key will be released today July 27, 2022, at 6:00 PM. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till July 29. Below are the steps and a direct link to download AP ICET Answer Key 2022.

Step by Step Guide to Download AP ICET Answer Key 2022

Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the AP ICET- 2022 Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test section.

Click on the link that reads, “Download AP ICET Answer Key 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as Registration Number and ICET Hallticket No.

Your AP ICET Answer Key 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.