AP ICET 2022 Counselling Latest Update: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2022) Counselling certification verification procedure today, October 10, 2022. As per the counselling schedule, the last date for the verification process of uploaded certificates is October 14. Interested candidates can register for the same by visiting the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and icet-sche.aptonline.in.Also Read - CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 15 Posts at ceeri.res.in. Check Salary Here

AP ICET 2022 Counselling Schedule: Check Important Dates Here

Registration From October 09 to October 12, 2022

Verification of Uploaded certificates: October 10 to October 14, 2022

Web options Selection: October 14 to October 16, 2022

Change of Web options: October 17, 2022

Allotment of Seats: October 19

Reporting at colleges: October 20 to October 22, 2022

AP ICET 2022 Counselling Certification Verification Procedure: All You Need to Know

Verification of Certificates of all candidates except candidates of Special Category will be done online. For more details, check the detailed notification HERE

AP ICET 2022 Counselling: Documents Required During Registration Process

The following are the scanned certificates to be uploaded at the time of registration.

AP-ICET-2022 Hall Ticket

APICET-2022 Rank Card

Transfer Certificate(T.C)

Degree Marks Memos/consolidated marks memo

Degree Provisional Certificate

Intermediate Marks Memo/Diploma Marks memo

S.S.certificate or equivalent Marks memo

Study Certificates from Class IX to Degree

Residence Certificate (in case where candidate has no institutionalize education) in respect of Private candidates of AP state.

Residence certificate of either of the parent in AP for 10 years excluding the period of employment outside Andhra Pradesh from the competent authority in respect to f Non-Local Candidates.

Latest valid Income Certificate or Ration Card issued by the competent authority containing the name of the candidate

Caste Certificate issued by competent authority in respect to SC/ST/BC Economically weaker section(EWS)certificate if applicable

Local status certificate if applicable i.e., a candidate who migrates to any part of the state of Andhra Pradesh from the state of Telangana within a period of Seven years from the 2nd day of June, 2014 shall be regarded

as the local candidate in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

AP ICET 2022 Counselling Registration Fee

Candidates belonging to the General and Other Backward Caste (OBC) categories are required to pay a counselling registration fee of Rs 1200. The Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Caste (ST) category candidates are required to pay Rs 600.