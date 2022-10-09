AP ICET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will start the counselling process for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 today. The announcement was made by the council via its official website. Soon after the commencement of the process, the candidates can register themselves by visiting the official website of the council i.e. icet-sche.aptonline.in.Also Read - AP ICET Counselling 2022 Certificate Verification Begins at icet-sche.aptonline.in; Check List Of Documents Required Here

The last date to register is October 12. The seat allotment result for AP ICET 2022 will be announced on October 19.

AP ICET Counselling 2022: Steps to Register

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the process via which they can register for the counselling:

Visit the official website— icet-sche.aptonline.in. Click on the registration link on the home page. Upload all necessary documents. Click on AP ICET 2022 fee payment link and pay application fees. Upload scanned documents and submit. Get a hard copy for future reference.

Important dates of AP ICET counselling schedule

AP ICET counselling registration 2022 – 9-12 October

Verification of uploaded certificates – 10-14 October

Web options selection – 14-16 October

Change of web options – 17 October

AP ICET 2022 seat allotment – 19 October

Reporting at colleges – 20-22 October

What are the important documents required?