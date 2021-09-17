AP ICET Exams 2021: Are you stressing about your exams? Experiencing last-minute exam pressure is quite common. Exams come with an inborn fear both for parents and aspiring candidates. This year, Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Exam Entrance Test (AP ICET 2021) is likely to start on Friday (Sept 17) this year. This exam is conducted for students who wish to pursue Masters in Computer Application (MCA) and Masters in Business Application(MBA). Based on the ranks secured, the admission procedure is conducted. As an ICET candidate, you need to keep these basic guidelines in mind while preparation. Imbibing a fear against examination can hamper your growth and health.Also Read - Delhi University To Resume Practical Classes For Final Year Students From Tomorrow | Details Here

Basic Steps to Keep In Mind Also Read - Delhi University Admission 2021: St Stephen's Releases First Cut-Off List | Check Category-Wise Cut-Offs Here

1: Candidates must adapt to the objective type questions and format.

Candidates must adapt to the objective type questions and format. 2: Online examination gives the candidate an opportunity to go through several mock tests same as the online format. This prepares the students to face the main exam.

Online examination gives the candidate an opportunity to go through several mock tests same as the online format. This prepares the students to face the main exam. 3: A candidate needs to keep a perfect balance between the exam’s two biggest components: speed and accuracy. Don’t be in a rush nor be too slow.

A candidate needs to keep a perfect balance between the exam’s two biggest components: speed and accuracy. Don’t be in a rush nor be too slow. 4: Try to read every topic. Do not be selective while preparing for the exams.

Try to read every topic. Do not be selective while preparing for the exams. 5: Make a list of important formulae, terminology, and shortcut keys that requires maximum attention.

The AP-ICET 2021 question paper is 200 marks where every candidate is given a duration of 150 minutes. The exam is being conducted through an online mode. Each question is a multiple-type question where a candidate is provided with four options for a question. Through this exam, a candidate’s analytical, communicative, and mathematical ability is tested. Analytical ability consists of 75 marks, while communicative, and mathematical consist of 70 and 55 marks respectively. There is no procedure for negative marking. Also Read - Delhi University Decides to Implement NEP From 2022-23, Triggers Row

Things to Strictly Avoid During Examination

1: Keep yourself calm. Focus on questions that you find scoring and easing.

Keep yourself calm. Focus on questions that you find scoring and easing. 2: Do not tick the answers as guesswork. It is advisable to leave a question unanswered in spite of being no negative marking.

Do not tick the answers as guesswork. It is advisable to leave a question unanswered in spite of being no negative marking. 3: Try to write the minimum required number of steps when doing calculations.

Try to write the minimum required number of steps when doing calculations. 4: Mark the answers in a sequential manner.

ICET 2021 Preparation: Know Tricks and Strategies