New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2020) result has been declared on Friday at the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. Those who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting AP ICET – sche.ap.gov.in.

A total of 40,000 candidates have cleared the AP ICET 2020 and overall pass percentage stood at 78 per cent. Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that girls have performed better the boys.

Those who failed to appear in the exams due to COVID-19, can appear in exams on October 7. “For six students who could not take the exam because they tested positive for COVID-19, we will conduct it on October 7,” he added.

How to check AP ICET 2020 result

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP ICET 2020, sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads AP ICET 2020 result

Step 3: Enter your credential— Hall ticket number and the registration number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Save the result and take a hard copy of it for future reference