AP ICET Result 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education(APSCHE) has declared the result for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test(AP ICET) today, August 08, 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the AP ICET Result 2022 by visiting the official website —cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

This year, the AP ICET 2022 examination was held on July 25 in two shifts. As per the earlier notification, the first session was held between 9: 00 AM till 11:30 PM. The second shift was conducted from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the link and steps to download the AP ICET Result 2022.

How to Download AP ICET Result 2022?

Visit the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Now click on the AP ICET – 2022 Integrated Common Entrance Test section. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “AP ICET Result 2022.” Enter the login details such as registration number and ICET hall ticket number. Your AP ICET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download the AP ICET scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can download the result from the link given above. For more details, check the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.