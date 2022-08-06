AP ICET Result 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education is likely to declare the result for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET 2022 on August 08, 2022. Candidates can download the AP ICET Result 2022 through the official website —cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. As per the earlier notification, AP ICET – 2022 exam was held on July 25 in two sessions. The first session was held between 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM. Meanwhile, the second session was conducted from 3:00 PM till 5:30 PM.Also Read - ISRO Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply For PRT, TGT Other Posts at apps.shar.gov.in| Check Salary Notification Here

The AP ICET Prelims Answer key was released on July 27, 2022, at 6:00 PM. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till July 29. Below are the steps and a direct link to download AP ICET Result 2022.

How to Download AP ICET Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the AP ICET- 2022 Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test section.

Look for the link that reads, “Download AP ICET Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as Registration Number and ICET Hallticket No.

Your AP ICET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, check the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.