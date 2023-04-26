Home

Education

AP Inter Result 2023: Manabadi BIEAP Inter 1st Year Topper List, Pass Percentage Here

AP Inter Results 2023: To access the BIEAP intermediate scorecard, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her roll number/hall ticket number, and date of birth.

AP Inter Result 2023 Declared; Direct Link, Manabadi BIEAP Inter 1st Topper List, Pass Percentage Here

AP Intermediate Result 2023 at bie.ap.gov.in: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the result for the AP Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2023 today, April 26, 2023. Students can download the BIEAP AP intermediate result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at and . To access the BIEAP intermediate scorecard, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her roll number/hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Manabadi BIEAP Inter 1st Year Result General, Vocational Programme Result

Along with the result, the Board has published the first-year general and vocational programme results. The Board conducted the AP Inter Ist year examination between March 15 to April 4, 2023. The AP Inter 2nd year examination was scheduled to commence between March 16 to April 4, 2023. The examination was held in a single session – from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon.

Download Manabadi AP Inter 1st Year Result 2023( Click Here)

Download Manabadi AP Inter 1st Year General Result 2023( Click Here)

Download Manabadi AP Inter 1st Year Vocational Result 2023( Click Here)

Download Manabadi AP Inter 2st Year General Result 2023( Click Here)

Download Manabadi AP Inter 2st Year Vocational Result 2023( Click Here)

AP Inter Result 2023: Check Manabadi AP Inter 1st Year Toppers List 2023

This time, Krishna district has topped with 75% students clearing 1st-year exams and 83% students in 2nd year.

Krishna: 77

West Godavari: 70

Guntur: 68

Nellore: 67

Visakhapatnam: 63

East Godavari: 59

Ananthapuramu: 57

Kurnool: 56

Chittoor: 56

Prakasam: 51

Srikakulam: 51

Vizianagaram: 47

Kadapa: 46

Manabadi AP Inter 1st Year, 2nd Year Pass Percentage

Inter 1st Year Pass Percentage: 61%

Inter 2nd year Pass Percentage: 72% Manabadi AP Inter 1st Year Gender-wise pass percentage This time, Girls have outshined boys. Boys passed: 58%

Girls Passed: 65%

AP Inter Result 2023: How to Check Manabadi BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Marksheet?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results.

Visit the official site of BIEAP at and .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year result 2023 .”

.” Enter the login details such as roll number and date of birth and click on submit option.

Your Andhra Pradesh BIE AP Inter 1st, and 2nd year results will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the AP Inter Results 2023 and take a printout of the mark sheet for future reference.

AP Inter Result 2023 – Highlights

Name of the events Check Important Dates Here AP Inter 1st Year Exams March 15 to April 3, 2023. AP Inter 2nd Year Exams March 16 to April 4, 2023 Official Website to Check AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result AP Inter 1st Year, 2nd-year result tentative dates May, 2023

