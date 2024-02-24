By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
AP Inter 1st Year Exam 2024 From March 1; Check BIEAP AP Intermediate Hall Ticket, Timetable, Result Date
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2024: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh will conduct the BIEAP AP Inter 1st year exam from March 1, 2024. The BIEAP AP 1st year examination will be held in offli
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2024: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh will conduct the BIEAP AP Inter 1st year exam from March 1, 2024. The BIEAP AP 1st year examination will be held in offline mode and is scheduled to conclude on March 19. The subject-wise datesheet for the AP Intermediate exam has been released on the official website —bie.ap.gov.in. Speaking of AP Inter Exam Date 2024, the board will hold the BIEAP AP Inter 2nd year exam from March 2 to March 20, 2024. Examinees who are planning to appear for the BIEAP exam are required to download their AP Inter Hall Ticket 2024 from the website.
Trending Now
To download the BIEAP AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Hall Tickets 2024 from — bie.ap.gov.in — aspirants need to enter his/her date of birth or the name of the candidate. Check the AP Inter 1st year timetable, Admit card, paper pattern, Syllabus, and other details here.
You may like to read
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2024: How to Download BIEAP AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Hall Tickets?
- Visit the official website: https://bieap.apcfss.in/.
- On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “I.P.E March-2024 First Year and Second Year Theory Examination Hall Tickets.”
- Enter the login credentials such as the name of the candidate or the date of birth and the captcha code.
- Click on the ‘Download Hall Ticket ‘ option.
- Your AP Inter Hall Ticket 2024 will appear on the screen.
- Download and save a copy of it for future reference.
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2024: BIEAP AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Hall Tickets
AP Inter Time Table 2024: BIEAP AP Inter 1st Exam Schedule
Speaking of AP Inter Exam Date 2024, the board will hold the BIEAP AP Inter 1st year exam from March 1 to March 19, 2024. Check the subject-wise schedule below.
|Check important dates
|Name of the Subjects
|March 1, 2024
|Part-II: 2nd Language paper-I
|March 4, 2024
|Part- I: English Paper-I
|March 6, 2024
|Part- III: Mathematics paper- IA, Botany Paper- I, Civics Paper-I
|March 9, 2024
|Mathematics Paper- IB, Zoology Paper-I, History Paper-I
|March 12, 2024
|Physics Paper-I, Economics Paper-I
|March 14, 2024
|Chemistry Paper-I, Commerce Paper-I, Sociology Paper-I, Fine Arts, Music Paper-I
|March 16, 2024
|Public Administrator Paper-I, Logic Paper-I, Bridge Course Maths Paper-I (For Bi.P.C students)
|March 19, 2024
|Modern Language Paper-I, Geography Paper-I
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2024: Details Mentioned in BIEAP AP Inter 1st Hall Tickets
- Name of the student
- Hall Ticket Number of the student
- Registration number of the student
- Parent’s Name
- Medium of exam
- Center name and address
- District
- The gender of the candidate
- Exam date and time
- Name of the college
- Exam day guidelines that need to be followed during the examination
AP Inter 1st year Exam Timing
The AP Intermediate Public Theory examination-March 2024 for 1st year examinations will begin at 9:00 AM and will conclude by 12:00 noon.
AP Inter Practical Exam
The BIEAP intermediate practical exams are underway and will conclude on February 20, 2024, for General Courses. Meanwhile, Intermediate vocational courses will conducted from February 5 to February 20, 2024.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.