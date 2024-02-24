Home

AP Inter 1st Year Exam 2024 From March 1; Check BIEAP AP Intermediate Hall Ticket, Timetable, Result Date

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2024: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh will conduct the BIEAP AP Inter 1st year exam from March 1, 2024. The BIEAP AP 1st year examination will be held in offline mode and is scheduled to conclude on March 19. The subject-wise datesheet for the AP Intermediate exam has been released on the official website —bie.ap.gov.in. Speaking of AP Inter Exam Date 2024, the board will hold the BIEAP AP Inter 2nd year exam from March 2 to March 20, 2024. Examinees who are planning to appear for the BIEAP exam are required to download their AP Inter Hall Ticket 2024 from the website.

To download the BIEAP AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Hall Tickets 2024 from — bie.ap.gov.in — aspirants need to enter his/her date of birth or the name of the candidate. Check the AP Inter 1st year timetable, Admit card, paper pattern, Syllabus, and other details here.

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2024: How to Download BIEAP AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Hall Tickets?

Visit the official website: https://bieap.apcfss.in/. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “I.P.E March-2024 First Year and Second Year Theory Examination Hall Tickets.” Enter the login credentials such as the name of the candidate or the date of birth and the captcha code. Click on the ‘Download Hall Ticket ‘ option. Your AP Inter Hall Ticket 2024 will appear on the screen. Download and save a copy of it for future reference.

AP Inter Time Table 2024: BIEAP AP Inter 1st Exam Schedule

Speaking of AP Inter Exam Date 2024, the board will hold the BIEAP AP Inter 1st year exam from March 1 to March 19, 2024. Check the subject-wise schedule below.

Check important dates Name of the Subjects March 1, 2024 Part-II: 2nd Language paper-I March 4, 2024 Part- I: English Paper-I March 6, 2024 Part- III: Mathematics paper- IA, Botany Paper- I, Civics Paper-I March 9, 2024 Mathematics Paper- IB, Zoology Paper-I, History Paper-I March 12, 2024 Physics Paper-I, Economics Paper-I March 14, 2024 Chemistry Paper-I, Commerce Paper-I, Sociology Paper-I, Fine Arts, Music Paper-I March 16, 2024 Public Administrator Paper-I, Logic Paper-I, Bridge Course Maths Paper-I (For Bi.P.C students) March 19, 2024 Modern Language Paper-I, Geography Paper-I

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2024: Details Mentioned in BIEAP AP Inter 1st Hall Tickets

Name of the student

Hall Ticket Number of the student

Registration number of the student

Parent’s Name

Medium of exam

Center name and address

District

The gender of the candidate

Exam date and time

Name of the college

Exam day guidelines that need to be followed during the examination

AP Inter 1st year Exam Timing

The AP Intermediate Public Theory examination-March 2024 for 1st year examinations will begin at 9:00 AM and will conclude by 12:00 noon.

AP Inter Practical Exam

The BIEAP intermediate practical exams are underway and will conclude on February 20, 2024, for General Courses. Meanwhile, Intermediate vocational courses will conducted from February 5 to February 20, 2024.

