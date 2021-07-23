AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the AP Intermediate or Class 12 result 2021 today. BIEAP Inter 2nd Year Result 2021 is set to be announced at 4 pm. State Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh will announce the results at a press conference at 4 pm today, after which the official result will be released online. Students can check AP Inter second year result 2021 online by visiting any of the following websites — examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in and then clicking on the designated AP Inter result link.Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2021 Date And Time LIVE Updates: Final Results Delayed, Expected Next Week

Around 5 lakh students have registered for the second year examination this year. The examination was scheduled to be held in May in 1451 centres across the state which was cancelled due to rise in COVID-19 cases in India. Later the board released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result has been prepared.

“IPE 2021 2nd year results will be released by Audimulapu Suresh, education minister, government of Andhra Pradesh at 4 pm on July 23 at Publicity Cell, Ground Floor, 4th Block, AP Secretariat, Velagapudi,” a communique from the Board has been shared by the Education Minister on Twitter.

Unlike other state governments, the Andhra Pradesh government was keen on holding the Class 12 board exams, however, had to back off after being pulled up by the Supreme Court.

Here are LIVE Updates for AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2021:

11.30 am: Steps to Download AP 2nd year inter result 2021

Visit the official website, bieap.gov.in

Click on AP 2nd year inter result 2021

Enter the required details — roll number, registration number, school code and other details

Submit the details

Check your AP inter result

Download the result copy

12 pm: AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2021: BIEAP evaluation criteria

BIEAP announced the evaluation criteria for the AP Inter result 2021 on July 8. The policy is available on bie.ap.gov.in. Here’s how the BIE AP will compute the AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2021 results: