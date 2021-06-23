AP Inter Exams 2021: A day after Supreme Court asked the Andhra Pradesh government to finalize its decision on holding class 12 or AP intermediate exams, the government on Wednesday informed the top court that the Board would be able to conduct the AP Inter Exams 2021, as the Covid cases in the state are continuously declining. Also Read - ICAI CA Exams 2021: Students Demand Extra Attempt, Postponement of Exams Amid Pandemic, #Justiceforcaaspirants Trends on Twitter

The board also informed that they have consulted few experts who are of the opinion that it would be feasible to hold the examination. “The state shall endeavor to conduct the examinations tentatively in the last week of July,” the affidavit filed on behalf of Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada to Supreme Court reads. Also Read - AP Board Class 12 Exam: Supreme Court Asks Andhra Pradesh Govt To Inform Its Decision On Holding Exam By June 24

Here Are Some Of The Important Takeaways From The Affidavit Filled By The AP Government:

The state government has carefully examined the situation and is of the view that it will able to successfully conduct the examinations for Class XII Students: Affidavit. The Covid cases are declining rapidly in the state. Experts have been consulted and they are of the view that it is feasible to conduct the examinations. Examinations are likely to be held in the last week of July. The board said that the timetable will be released ‘Shortly’ and students will be informed 15 days in advance. “There does not appear to be a reliable alternative to assess class 12 of the state board in few of the following reasons: A. The AP grades are awarded to the SSC instead of marks. B. The Board does not have any check on Internal Examinations conducted by various schools,” the government said. It would be in the best interest of the students if examinations are conducted.

Also Read - CBSE, ICSE Class 12 Assessment Scheme: SC Approves Board’s Evaluation Policy; Calls It Fair, Reasonable

The affidavit comes after the Supreme Court had asked AP government to finalize its decision on class 12 exams while hearing a petition filed by Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai on behalf of students seeking cancellation of state board exams. The petition also seeks a uniform assessment for all students. It must be noted that the CBSE, CISCE, and several state boards have already canceled the examinations considering the safety of students. The matter will be heard in the SC tomorrow.

This year, a total of 5,19,510 students are scheduled to appear in the AP Intermediate examinations, whereas 5, 12, 959 students are eligible to sit in the AP Inter 1st year examination.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday had asked the Andhra Pradesh Government to inform its decision on holding AP Board Inter exams by June 24. The top court, while listening to the plea seeking the cancellation of the examination, said that it will hold the state government responsible if there is even one fatality.

The AP Board had already conducted the practical exams from 31.03.2021 to 21.04.2021.