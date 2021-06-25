AP Inter Exams 2021: The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday informed the Supreme Court that they have decided to cancel the AP State Board examinations for Class 12 (Intermediate). Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave appearing for the Andhra Pradesh Government told the top court that a High Power Committee will be formed within 10 days which will devise an assessment scheme. Dave also said that the results for the AP Inter Exams 2021 will be announced before July 31. Also Read - AP Inter Exams 2021 LIVE: AP Board Cancels Inter, SSC Exams; Announces Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister on Thursday addressed a press conference where he announced that the State Board exams for Class X and Class XII stand cancel. The minister also informed that the decision was taken after the orders given by the Supreme court. Also Read - AP Board Class 12 Exam: Supreme Court Asks Andhra Pradesh Govt To Inform Its Decision On Holding Exam By June 24

While addressing the media, the minister said that the Inter exam management takes 45 days for evaluation, so it is not possible to announce the exam results by July 31 as directed by the Supreme court. Also Read - AP SSC, Inter exams: Govt Will Decide on Exams At Appropriate Time, Says Minister

The Supreme Court on Thursday told Andhra Pradesh it is not convinced of the precautionary measures suggested by the state for holding Class 12 board exams and said it won’t allow them unless it is satisfied that there will be no fatality due to Covid.

“We are not satisfied with the precautionary measures you will be taking for holding the exams. We are not convinced with the mechanism you have devised. Unless we are satisfied that you are able to conduct the examination without any fatality, we will not allow you to hold the examination,” the bench said.

Suresh said that the state is not in a position to conduct the examinations within the time period stipulated by the top court.

“We are keen on conducting exams as second-year Intermediate marks play a key role in the future of students. We have submitted an affidavit to the center explaining the safety measures taken while conducting the examinations. But the Supreme Court gave orders to complete the entire process of examinations and declare results by July 31, 2021. We are not in a position to conduct exams in the shortest possible time,” education minister Audimulapu Suresh said.