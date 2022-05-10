AP Inter Exams 2022 Postponed: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, BIE AP, on Tuesday night postponed AP Inter Exams 2022 which was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. AP Inter 1st Year exam has been postponed due to Cyclone Asani. The development has been reported by the local media, however, an official notice is awaited.Also Read - Cyclone Asani: Andhra On Alert As Storm Likely To Hit Coast Near Machilipatnam; All Flights From Visakhapatnam Cancelled

The move from the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education came as several students took to Twitter urging the authorities for AP Inter Exam postponement due to Cyclone Asani.

As per the reports, the AP Inter Exams 2022 that was postponed today will be held on May 25, 2022. Students must note that BIE AP is expected to officially announce the re-exam dates soon.

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, BIEAP is expected to release the official notice shortly on postpone and new date of the exam.

In the meantime, the IMD said the Cyclone Asani is expected to make a landfall at Kakinada. Due to the cyclone, heavy rains are expected in AP tomorrow and day after. Several regiions regions in the state have been issued red, orange and yellow alerts.