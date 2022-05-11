AP Inter Exams 2022 Postponed: The Board of Intermediate Education has postponed the first inter exam scheduled for May 11 (Wednesday) to May 25 in view of the cyclonic storm Asani. The decision has been taken considering the safety of the students and staff. In an official statement, the Board said the remaining examinations from May 12 will be conducted as per the earlier schedule and timetable. There will also be no change in the examination centres.Also Read - Red Alert For Andhra As Cyclone Asani Changes Track; Traffic Movement On Kakinada-Uppada Beach Stopped | LIVE

Students may please note that they can get the re-exam information of AP Inter exams from their schools/colleges as well. The move from the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education came as several students took to Twitter urging the authorities for AP Inter Exam postponement due to Cyclone Asani.

Meanwhile, Rain accompanied by gusty winds started lashing many parts of the coastal Andhra Pradesh as the severe cyclonic storm Asani in the Bay of Bengal moved closer to the coast.