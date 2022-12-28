AP Inter Exams Date Sheet 2023: AP Inter Time Table Released for 1st, 2nd Year on bie.ap.gov.in

The 1st year exams will conclude with Modern Language Paper 1 and Geography Paper 1 on April 4, 2023.

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the 1st-year and 2nd-year intermediate public examination timetable 2023. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can download the date sheet from the official website i.e. bie.ap.gov.in.

According to the date sheet released by the board, the 1st year exams will begin with 2nd Language Paper 1 on March 15 and will conclude with Modern Language Paper 1 and Geography Paper 1 on April 4, 2023.

AP Inter Exams Date Sheet 2023: Here are some of the key details

The intermediate 2nd-year exams will begin with the 2nd Language Paper 2 on March 16

The examination will conclude with Modern Language Paper 2 and Geography Paper 2 on April 4, 2023.

The practical examination will be conducted from April 15 to April 25 and from April 30 to May 10.

The exam will be held every day (including Sundays) in two sessions from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm for General and Vocational Intermediate courses.

AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Date Sheet: Steps To Check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:

Visit the official website- bie.ap.gov.in.

Click on “Time Table for First and Second Year Intermediate Public Examinations (Theory) March 2023”.

The intermediate theory exam date sheet pdf will get displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a copy of the 1st, and 2nd Year intermediate exam date sheet.