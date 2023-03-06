Home

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023 Released, Here’s How to Download on bieap.gov.in

AP Inter Ist year examination are scheduled to begin on March 15 and will end on April 4, 2023. The examination for AP Inter 2nd year will commence on March 16 and will conclude on April 4, 2023.

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, or BIE AP has released the hall ticket for the Andhra Pradesh inter-second year practical test. Students appearing for the examinations can download the hall ticket through the official website bieap.apcfss.in using their roll number, first-year hall ticket number, or Aadhaar number, as per an official notification on the matter.

"This Hall-Ticket is only for Practical Examinations February/March 2023," according to the official notification. Hall-Tickets for theory examinations in March/April 2023 will be issued separately. No students will be allowed inside the exam center without an appropriate hall ticket.

Step-by-step guide to Download AP Inter practical hall Ticket 2023

Visit official website: bie.ap.gov.in.

Click on ‘Inter hall tickets 2023 second year practical exam’ link.

Enter roll number/previous hall ticket number or any other detail as asked in the given space.

Click on the ‘Download Hall Ticket’ button and the AP Inter hall tickets 2023 will display on the screen.

Take printouts of AP Intermediate 2nd year hall tickets for further use.

