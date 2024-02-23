By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2024: BIEAP AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Hall Tickets Released on bieap.apcfss.in
The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh on Friday released the AP Inter 1st year and 2nd year hall ticket 2024. Candidates can download it from https://bieap.apcfss.in/.
