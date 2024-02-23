Home

Education

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2024: BIEAP AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Hall Tickets Released on bieap.apcfss.in

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2024: BIEAP AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Hall Tickets Released on bieap.apcfss.in

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh on Friday released the AP Inter 1st year and 2nd year hall ticket 2024. Candidates can download it from https://bieap.apcfss.in/.

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh on Friday released the AP Inter 1st year and 2nd year hall ticket 2024. Candidates can download it from https://bieap.apcfss.in/.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.