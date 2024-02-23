Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • AP Inter Hall Ticket 2024: BIEAP AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Hall Tickets Released on bieap.apcfss.in

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2024: BIEAP AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Hall Tickets Released on bieap.apcfss.in

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh on Friday released the AP Inter 1st year and 2nd year hall ticket 2024. Candidates can download it from https://bieap.apcfss.in/.

Published: February 23, 2024 4:11 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2024: BIEAP AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Hall Tickets Released on bieap.apcfss.in

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh on Friday released the AP Inter 1st year and 2nd year hall ticket 2024. Candidates can download it from https://bieap.apcfss.in/.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.