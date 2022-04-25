AP Inter Hall Tickets 2022: The Board of Intermediate Examinations(BIE), Andhra Pradesh has released the AP class 11 and 12 exam hall tickets 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of BIE at bie.ap.gov.in, or jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in, or manabadi.co.in. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps, and a direct link to download the admit card.Also Read - Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: Registration Begins For 16,614 Posts From May 2, Check Notification on tslprb.in

As per the official notification, it is stated that the Principals should carefully verify the correctness of the names, medium, subjects appearing, etc., as indicated in the Hall Tickets. One can check the official notification here.

AP Inter Hall Tickets 2022: List of Websites to Download Admit Card

bie.ap.gov.in

jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in

manabadi.co.in.

AP Inter Hall Tickets 2022: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website of BIE at bie.ap.gov.in, or jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in, or manabadi.co.in.

On the homepage, click on the AP Inter Hall Tickets 2022 link.

link. Enter your login details.

Your AP Inter Hall Tickets 2022 will appear on the screen.

Save, Download the hall tickets and take a printout of it for future reference.

The IPE March 2022 Class 11 exams will begin from May 6, whereas the Class 12 exam will be held from May 7, 2022. Candidates must note that they must carry their AP Inter Hall Tickets (2022) to the exam hall.