AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Hall Tickets 2023 Released on bieap.apcfss.in, Here’s How to Download

AP Inter Exam 2023: Board of Intermediate Examination (BIE) Andhra Pradesh has issued hall tickets or admit cards for Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2023.

BIEAP Inter hall tickets 2023 released on bieap.apcfss.in

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) on Tuesday released the hall tickets or admit cards for Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2023.BIEAP Inter Exam 2023 is scheduled to begin today, March 15. To download the hall tickets, first year and second year students (both General and Vocational Streams) can login to bieap.apcfss.in and download AP Inter hall tickets 2023 for theory exams.

To download BIEAP hall tickets, the students have to login to the official website using their previous board exam roll number and date of birth/name.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD AP INTER HALL TICKET

How to download AP Inter Hall Tickets 2023

Go to the official website of the board, bieap.apcfss.in.

Click on the IPE March 2023 hall ticket download link.

Enter previous exam hall ticket number, date of birth/date and the security code.

Login and download your admit card.

Details to be mentioned on the AP Inter Hall Tickets 2023

Candidate’s name

Number of Inter hall ticket 2023 AP

Registration number

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

Medium of exam

District

Centre name and address

Gender

Exam date and time

College name

As per the AP Intermediate Time Table 2023, 1st year exam will be held from March 15 to April 3. AP Inter 2nd year exams will begin on March 16 and will end on April 4, 2023. The exams will be held in a single shift, from 9 am to 12 noon.

Over 10 lakh students from all over Andhra Pradesh have registered and enrolled for the AP Inter 1st Year and 2nd Year courses for the session 2022-23. Candidates sitting for the examination are advised to reach the examination centre 1 hour before the examination time to avoid the last-minute rush.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.