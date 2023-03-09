Home

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023: BIEAP Likely To Release Inter Admit Card 2023 By This Date

Soon after the formal announcement of the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023, the candidates can download the admit card from the official website of the board i.e. bieap.apcfss.in.

NBSE Board Exams 2023: Nagaland Class 10 exam Begins Tomorrow.

Manabadi AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is likely to release the AP Inter Hall Tickets 2023 anytime soon. According to the schedule announced by the Manabadi board, the second-year intermediate exam will commence on 16 March and conclude on 4 April 2023. Therefore, the candidates who are preparing for the examination can expect the board to release the hall tickets this week. Soon after the formal announcement of the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023, the candidates can download the admit card from the official website of the board i.e. bieap.apcfss.in.

The BIEAP first year intermediate examination will start from 15 March and end on 3 April 2023. The second year intermediate exam will commence on 16 March and conclude on 4 April 2023.

AP Inter Hall Tickets 2023: Steps To Download the BIEAP 2nd Year Admit Card

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:

Visit the official website, bieap.apcfss.in.

Click on the direct link for downloading the AP Inter Hall Tickets 2023.

A login page will appear on the screen.

Enter the required login details.

Click on the submit option.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

The candidates who are appearing for the examination must note that Admit card is one of the most important document the candidates must carry in the examination hall. No candidate will be allowed to sit in the examination without proper document.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIE AP) had released the hall ticket for the Andhra Pradesh inter-second year practical test. Students appearing for the examinations can download the hall ticket through the official website bieap.apcfss.in using their roll number, first-year hall ticket number, or Aadhaar number, as per an official notification on the matter.

“This Hall-Ticket is only for Practical Examinations February/March 2023,” according to the official notification. Hall-Tickets for theory examinations in March/April 2023 will be issued separately. No students will be allowed inside the exam center without an appropriate hall ticket.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.