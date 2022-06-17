AP Intermediate Results 2022 LIVE: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is likely to announce the AP Inter Result 2022 soon. AP Intermediate Results 2022 date and time are yet to be officially announced. Earlier, it was speculated that AP Inter 1st and 2nd year result will be declared on June 17. However, there is no official confirmation on Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result date. About 4 lakh students each in 1st and 2nd year are waiting for their AP Intermediate Results this year. Soon after the formal announcement of Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Results 2022, students will be able to check AP Inter Result 2022 on the official website of the board i.e. bie.ap.gov.in. Stay tuned to India.com for updates related to AP Intermediate Results 2022, toppers list and pass percentage.Also Read - Maharashtra SSC 10th Result DECLARED: Steps To Download Marksheet, Check Scorecard, Other FAQs