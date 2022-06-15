Manabadi AP Inter Result 2022: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, BIEAP is likely to announce the AP Intermediate Result 2022 soon. About 4 lakh students each in 1st and 2nd year are waiting for their AP Inter results this year. Post announcement of Andhra Pradesh Inter Results 2022, the scores will be available on the official website of the board i.e. bie.ap.gov.in.Also Read - AP Class 12th Results 2022: BIE AP Likely To Release AP Inter Results Soon On bie.ap.gov.in. Check Expected Date HERE

The AP Inter students must note that the board has not announced any official date for the declaration of the results. As per the details available, around 4.7 lakh students had registered for the AP Inter Exam 2022. Around 4,64,756 lakh students appeared for the intermediate exams. Also Read - AP Inter Hall Tickets 2022 Released; Here's How to Download

The Andhra Pradesh Board is likely to announce the AP Inter Result 2022 at around 12 noon. To recall, the board had earlier announced the AP SSC Result 2022 during the same time (12 noon) Also Read - AP Inter Supplementary Result 2021 DECLARED; Here's How to Check at bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Result 2022: Steps To Check Scores

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.

Click on AP Inter Result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

AP Inter Result 2022: Important Details