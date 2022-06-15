Manabadi AP Inter Result 2022: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, BIEAP is likely to announce the AP Intermediate Result 2022 soon. About 4 lakh students each in 1st and 2nd year are waiting for their AP Inter results this year. Post announcement of Andhra Pradesh Inter Results 2022, the scores will be available on the official website of the board i.e. bie.ap.gov.in.Also Read - AP Class 12th Results 2022: BIE AP Likely To Release AP Inter Results Soon On bie.ap.gov.in. Check Expected Date HERE
The AP Inter students must note that the board has not announced any official date for the declaration of the results. As per the details available, around 4.7 lakh students had registered for the AP Inter Exam 2022. Around 4,64,756 lakh students appeared for the intermediate exams. Also Read - AP Inter Hall Tickets 2022 Released; Here's How to Download
The Andhra Pradesh Board is likely to announce the AP Inter Result 2022 at around 12 noon. To recall, the board had earlier announced the AP SSC Result 2022 during the same time (12 noon) Also Read - AP Inter Supplementary Result 2021 DECLARED; Here's How to Check at bie.ap.gov.in
AP Inter Result 2022: Steps To Check Scores
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:
- Visit the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.
- Click on AP Inter Result link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Once done your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
AP Inter Result 2022: Important Details
- The Intermediate exams held from 6th May to 24th May, 2022.
- The board has also notified that students will be provided digital scorecards.
- The digital scorecards will be made available online by the AP BIE on the official website – bie.ap.gov.in
- The AP Inter 2022 students must note that the board would announce the result date soon atleast a day prior to the result declaration.
- Students need to score more than minimum qualifying marks which are 33 for each subject in order to pass the AP Class 11th Result 2022 and AP 12th Result 2022.
- The students, who get more than 90% Marks in these results will be entitled to get scholarships from the State Government