AP Inter Result 2023 LIVE: BIEAP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results at bie.ap.gov.in; Direct Link

AP Inter Result 2023 LIVE: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the AP Inter results 2023 for Intermediate first year (Class 11) and Intermediate second year (Class 12) final exam results today, April 26. The AP Intermediate results 2023 for first, second year will be declared at 5 pm. Students will be able to check their marks on the official websites — results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in.

As per a press release, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana will announce these results at 5 pm.

AP Inter 2nd year exams were held from March 16 to April 4, 2023 and 1st year exams took place between March 15 and April 3. Students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready to check their marks online.

