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AP Inter Result 2026 Pass Percentage shortly: Manabadi BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year top performing district name awaited

Students can download the AP 1st Inter Result and the AP 2nd Inter Result at bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in. 

Published date india.com Published: April 15, 2026 5:29 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
AP Inter Result 2026 Pass Percentage shortly: Manabadi BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year top performing district name awaited
AP Inter result

AP Inter Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), is all set to announce the AP Intermediate results today, April 15, 2026 from 10:31 AM. Students can download the AP 1st Inter Result and the AP 2nd Inter Result at bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

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Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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