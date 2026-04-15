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AP Inter Result 2026 Pass Percentage shortly: Manabadi BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year top performing district name awaited

AP Inter Result 2026 Pass Percentage shortly: Manabadi BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year top performing district name awaited

Students can download the AP 1st Inter Result and the AP 2nd Inter Result at bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

AP Inter result

AP Inter Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), is all set to announce the AP Intermediate results today, April 15, 2026 from 10:31 AM. Students can download the AP 1st Inter Result and the AP 2nd Inter Result at bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

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