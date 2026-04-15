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AP Inter Results 2026 Pass Percentage: BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Result to be out at 10:31 AM; gender-wise pass percentage stats soon
Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce the AP 1st Inter Result and the AP 2nd Inter Result at bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in.
AP Inter Result 2026 Download link: The AP Inter Results 2026 will be announced today, shortly at bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce the AP 1st Inter Result and the AP 2nd Inter Result at bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Along with the result, the board will display the gender-wise pass percentage.
This copy will be updated soon.
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