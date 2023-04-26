Home

Education

AP Inter Results 2023 Delayed Again; Press Conference Likely To Begin At THIS Time

AP Inter Results 2023 Delayed Again; Press Conference Likely To Begin At THIS Time

AP Intermediate Result 2023 at bie.ap.gov.in: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the result for the AP Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2023 today, Apr

This year, the 2nd PUC examination was conducted from March 9 to 29, 2023.

AP Intermediate Result 2023 at bie.ap.gov.in: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the result for the AP Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2023 today, April 26, 2023. The result were scheduled to be declared today at 5:00 PM. However, the press conference has been delayed by one hour as the state education minister Botcha Satyanarayana will be arriving at the venue at 6:00 PM. But as per media reports, AP inter result 2023 manabadi time has been slightly delayed again,

Students can download the BIEAP AP intermediate result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at and . In order to access or view your BIEAP intermediate mark sheet, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her roll number/hall ticket number, and date of birth. Along with the result, the Board will also publish the first-year general and vocational programme results.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.